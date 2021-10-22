Rosebank Mall safe for shopping on Friday after another bomb threat

Johannesburg - The Rosebank Mall will on Friday be open to shoppers after it received a second bomb threat in the same week on Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, there was a bomb threat reported at the shopping centre and a further bomb threat was reported on Thursday just before 5pm.

As a precautionary measure, the mall was cleared of tenants, staff and all visitors as the threat was being assessed by law enforcement officers. The mall said on Facebook earlier on Thursday afternoon: “Evacuation Update: We have been approached with a threat and local authorities have requested that we evacuate the mall as of 4:50pm today, 21 October 2021. We will update you as soon as the mall is open and it is safe to re-enter. Thank you”. Just after 9pm however, the mall took to Facebook to confirm that the threat has been assessed and the mall had been given the green light to reopen to shoppers on Friday morning.

The Rosebank Mall said: “Our shopping mall has been cleared and it is safe to return. Shops will be trading as per usual tomorrow morning, 9am”. Local news website The South African reported On Thursday that the mall bomb threats had been detrimental to singer Donald Moatshe, who was set to host a listening party at the mall ahead of releasing his music album titled Dreams on Friday. Donald was unharmed and was amongst the staff, tenants and mall goers who were evacuated from the mall on Thursday.