Rosettenville shooting: Hawks release names of 10 arrested suspects

PRETORIA – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has released the names of the 10 men who were arrested during the multidisciplinary operation in Rosettenville on Monday, after the group appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo released the names as follows:

– Sihle Mazibuko, 35. – Qaphela Ngubeni, 33. – Menzi Shabalala, 47.

– Hloniphani Dube, 40. – Alex Matshebele, 40. – Phendula Mvubu, 44.

– Mike Ngwadi, 47. – Andrew Tshobolo, 67. – Khulekani Nkosi, 36.

– Kitso Mnguni, 45. Mbambo said the 10 appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing eight charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of hijacked vehicles and conspiracy to commit cash-in-transit heist. “They were part of at least 25 suspects who were accosted during a Crime Intelligence-led operation where their alleged plans to commit a CIT (cash in transit) robbery were intercepted by a multi-disciplinary team led by the National CIT Task Team in Moffatview, in the South of Joburg,” Mbambo said.

AT LEAST 25 men were on their way out to carry a cash in Transit heist in Rosettenville and they were intercepted by police . Suspects were killed and 10 arrested while others including police officers are on the run. Photo Screengrab The case was postponed to March 3, for verification of addresses as well as legality of some of the suspects who have been identified as foreign nationals. On Wednesday, the Hawks said all SAPS members and a Joburg Metro Police Department member who were shot and injured during the ordeal, are recovering well. On Tuesday, the police watchdog body, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), detailed a crime that spanned five places, nine high-calibre firearms, 10 stolen high-performance vehicles, and some of the alleged cash-in-transit robbers shot dead during the extensive exchange of gunfire.

Ipid narrated how the deadly shooting in Rosettenville played out in the Joburg southern suburb on Monday. The Ipid report confirmed that the suspects were planning to commit a cash-in-transit heist in Joburg when they were intercepted by a sea of police officers – some in the sky in a helicopter. The police had gathered intelligence over many days, watching the suspects closely before pouncing on Monday. The group of suspects consisted of at least 25 people.

Ipid said eight of them were shot dead, others were injured and some fled. The police watchdog body said a police officer who was wounded on Monday, had died at Milpark Hospital. The police did not confirm the death.