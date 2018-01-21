Johannesburg - Munsieville police came under attack from angry residents who torched vehicles and also tried to burn the police station on Monday morning.





Police had to disperse the crows with rubber bullets and teargas.





Residents went on the rampage after police allegedly blocked all entrances and exits in the area, preventing anyone from leaving. The community of Munsieville was supposed to have met with Kagiso residents and then march to Krugersdorp.





The purpose of the march was to protest against foreign nationals whom the two communities accused of drug peddling and human trafficking.





While Munsieville residents were unable to join the march, schooling was disrupted in Kagiso as hundreds of residents took to the streets in an anti-crime protest.





Police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya said residents closed all entrance and exit routes in the township, making it difficult for anyone to move anywhere.





If I was around Krugersdorp today, I'd also be on those streets.



Ga re na kgethollo, and we've proven that in our hoods like Munsieville and Kagiso. But the nonsense that happens ko SABARITE needs to stop.



Re kopa di van bagolo, THOSE PEOPLE NEED TO LEAVE!!! YES I SAID IT!!! pic.twitter.com/pWI1zFkX0a — #EXPORT IS OUT!!!!!! (@Obakeng_Soul) January 22, 2018





“All routes have been closed. It is a little difficult to move around and children cannot go to school. There are no vehicles leaving the township, so children who go to schools outside the township cannot get to school,” Sibiya said.





He said information about the intensified protest which started at the weekend following allegations of kidnapping and drug trafficking in Krugersdorp, was circulated to encourage people not to go to work and children stay out of school to join the march.





Sibiya said no “unruly” behaviour had been reported in the township this morning.





On Monday, Gauteng police condemned acts of vigilantism in the area after three houses were torched and several shops looted during the protest.





“Police are appealing to the members of the community to work with the local police in dealing with criminal activities and also to identify any individuals or groups of people involved in criminal activities,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.





“Cases of public violence, arson, malicious damage to property and business robbery are being investigated against the perpetrators. Crime prevention operations are continuing in the area to investigate community allegations of drug trafficking, kidnapping, sexual violations of young girls as well as to prevent victimisation of innocent people,” Dlamini said.





