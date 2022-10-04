SA back to Stage 4 load shedding as units trip at Kendal, Lethabo power stations

Johannesburg - Eskom has escalated load shedding back to Stage 4 after generation units tripped at Kendal and Lethabo power stations on Tuesday. “A generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have just tripped. This necessitates the immediate escalation of load shedding to stage 4 at 18:00. This stage of load shedding will be maintained until further notice,” Eskom said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha said the power utility would publish a full statement on Wednesday afternoon. The power utility had said this week that Stage 3 load shedding would be maintained until Thursday morning. Eskom said the continued load shedding was necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistent high levels of breakdowns.

Energy experts have warned that the situation could get worse if nothing was done. “This year we got Stage 6 and it could be higher if we do not do something about it,” said energy analyst Chris Yelland. “The President (Cyril Ramaphosa) has given a whole plan of action. We need to implemented that plan, we need to stop talking about that plan. The plan is on the table, the national emergency crisis committee has been established, there are number of work streams, they are looking at different aspects of that plan and it needs to be implemented fast.”

Story continues below Advertisement