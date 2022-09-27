SA experiencing longest load shedding streak – here’s what needs to happen

Rustenburg: South Africa is in the longest continuous streak of load shedding. Developers of the mobile application EskomSePush, say the bout of uninterrupted load shedding, which began on September 8, is at more than 441 hours and counting, including the record high levels of Stage 6 load shedding.

EskomSePush developers have also calculated that the country has experienced more than 1 800 hours – or 75 days of load shedding this year, so far. “It is certainly the longest stretch of load shedding to date… We have reached the highest stage to date, which is Stage 6, and it can still be higher,” energy analyst Chris Yelland warned. The previous longest bout of load shedding was also this year, sitting at 403 hours between June 28 and July 15, and before that, 185 hours between March 10 and March 18, 2021.

He said Eskom has contingencies for load shedding up to Stage 8. He said that if nothing was done, the situation would get worse year on year. “This year, we got Stage 6 and it could be higher if we do not do something about it.

“The President (Cyril Ramaphosa) has given a whole plan of action. We need to implement that plan, we need to stop talking about that plan. “The plan is on the table, the national emergency crisis committee has been established, there are a number of work streams. They are looking at different aspects of that plan and it needs to be implemented fast,” said Yelland. Part of Ramaphosa’s emergency energy plan, which was presented to the public in July, includes importing power from neighbouring countries in the SADC region, procuring power from private players such as mines, paper mills and shopping malls.

It also includes hiring former and retired Eskom skilled workers, to help the power utility. Yelland said in the public view, it appeared that the plan was not given attention. “Maybe inside, behind the closed doors, it is receiving the necessary attention and urgency, but from the public’s point of view, I think we need to see results,” said Yelland.

