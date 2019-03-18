Gugu Ncube leaves the Pretoria Magistrate's Court with her lawyer Rudzani Netshiavha after being arrested for a semi-nude protest outside the Union Buildings. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Commission for Gender Equality says it will probe a sexual harassment complaint from former University of South Africa employee Gugu Ncube against a board member at the institution's Centre for Early Childhood Education. ''As empowered by Section 187 Constitution of the Republic of South Africa ... the commission shall investigate any gender-related issues of its own accord or receipt of a complaint and shall endeavour to resolve any dispute or rectify any act or omission by mediation, conciliation or negotiation," it said in a statement.

"Once the commission’s investigation is finalised, a report will be released making the findings and recommendations known to the public."

Ncube was arrested and charged with public indecency last week after she protested at the Union Buildings, where President Cyril Ramaphosa has his offices, against Unisa's handling of her complaint.

She wore only her panties and a piece of cloth slung around her neck. Ncube claimed to have been victimised and dismissed from her Unisa position after she reported her boss for sexual harassment.

She appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court and the case was postponed to April 10, pending further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA