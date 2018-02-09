Cape Town - The South African Predators Association (SAPA) has withdrawn their R1 million damages claim against Independent Newspapers and Shannon Ebrahim, regarding the publication of the column "Canned Lion Hunting Damaging Brand South Africa," and tendered Independent Newspapers and Shannon Ebrahim's costs.

Independent Media sees this as a victory, and believes "the merits of the case were overwhelmingly in our favour".

"Our lawyers were able to build an unassailable case early on and were prepared to litigate this matter with extreme confidence. We would like to thank the numerous national and international conservation groups who assisted us in this case, and were prepared to testify on our behalf."

