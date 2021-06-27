SA records more than 15 000 new Covid-19 cases, 122 deaths on Sunday

“The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reported in South Africa on June 27, 2021, is 1 928 897, with 15 036 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter.

Cape Town - South Africa recorded 15 036 new Covid-19 cases and 122 deaths on Sunday, the National Health Department said.

“There are 158 998 active cases in the country. There are 122 reported deaths, which brings the total to 59 900. The recovery rate is 88.7%.”

DAILY Covid-19 statistics for June 27, 2021. Source: National Health Department

The department released the statistics ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address at 8pm on Sunday.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce new measures to deal with the rising infections of Covid-19 in the country, after a meeting of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints).