Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board terminated the contract of employment of its Chief Operations Officer, Chris Moraleng, the state-owned public broadcaster said on Tuesday. "The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board met on Tuesday, 23 April 2019," the Board said in a statement.

"After due consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process, the Board resolved to terminate the contract of employment of its Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Chris [Maroleng], with immediate effect."

According to reports, Maroleng was found guilty on three charges, including gross negligence, after a disciplinary inquiry.

