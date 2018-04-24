Johannesburg - As thousands of workers are expected to descend upon the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) for the Saftu strike, motorists have been warned of traffic congestion in the city centre.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) earlier this announced it will embark on a general strike over what it terms "the biggest attacks on working-class people, trade unions and the poor" since the end of apartheid.

The nationwide strike, expected to begin at 10am, will be over the national minimum wage, amendments to labour laws as well as economic challenges facing workers and the poor.

Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar warned motorists of traffic congestion during the course of the day as a result of the strike.

"Motorists are encouraged to avoid the congestion in the CBD, which will last from approximately 10am-2pm," he said.

He also confirmed that 7 000 marchers were expected to take part in the strike.

The Right2Know Campaign meanwhile, confirmed it would also take part in the strike, joining unions and workers across the country.

"The right to strike is a critical provision in our democracy, which is protected by the Constitution. It is key to workers’ right to protest, assembly and association, and the freedom of expression.

"All of these rights are vital to ensuring workers have a meaningful and powerful impact in negotiating their conditions of employment, showing solidarity with others and in opposing repressive political and economic actions, and legislation by both government and the private sector"

The advocacy group further said: "Right2Know stands with workers in defending the democratic space for building strong independent Unions as well as other collective organisations of workers that are able to undertake necessary militant campaigns required to address inequality and ensure all workers - whether permanent or casualised - can have better working conditions and earn a living wage".

March route in Johannesburg:

* Marchers will meet at Newtown Precinct and head down Miriam Makeba street

* They will then turn right into Lilian Ngoyi Street

* And then turn right into Simmonds Street where they will hand over a memorandum to the Office of the Premier

* They will then turn right into Anderson Street

* Before turning right into Pixley ka Seme Street where they will hand over a memorandum to the Chamber of Mines and Gauteng Health Department.

* They will go up Pritchard Street before;

* Turning left into Rissik Street

* Then turn left into de Korte where they will hand over a memorandum to the Labour

* They'll then head back to Newtown Precinct

