Johannesburg - Businessman Sambulo Bruce Chabalala, also known as Sam Mshengu, was granted R200 000 bail by the Witbank Magistrate Court. This comes a week after he was arrested by the Hawks in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

The Sam Holdings founder is facing charges of fraud, corruption and possession of an unlicensed firearm and contravening of immigration act.

Last week, the court heard that his real name is Sambulo Bruce Chabalala.

Chabalala was instructed to report at the Bethal Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 09:00 and 12:00 and hand his travelling documents to the investigating officer. He is also instructed to not to leave Govan Mbeki Municipality without notifying the investigating officer.

Chabalala became a household name when a convoy of his luxury cars stole the spotlight earlier this year.

He set out to "shut down" the N3 ahead of his trip to the Durban July. His convoy apparently had 72 cars, with at least 10 cars owned by him.

The Hawks Serious Organized Crime Investigation Unit took over the murder case of Sam Holdings General Manager Nkosinathi Emmanuel Ngcongo who was shot and killed on 12 September 2019 while he was on duty at Sam Holdings truck Depot.

It is alleged that two men were seen entering the premises whereby one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot Ngcongo and disappeared.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Phindokuhle Eugene Nkosi. Nkosi appeared at the Bethal Magistrate Court on the September 13 2019.

The suspect is remanded in custody and the investigation continues.