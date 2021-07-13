Samwu ’devastated’ after EMPD officer killed in Gauteng riots

Pretoria – The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) on Tuesday said one of its members, an officer of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Officer “tragically” lost his life after he was shot while on duty, dispersing people who were looting the the Themba Ntuli Mall in Alberton. The EMPD officer Meshack Mahlangu was killed on Monday.

“Officer Meshack Mahlangu who was aged 50 and with 12 years’ experience with the EMPD was shot in the evening of 12th July at the Themba Ntuli Mall , in Zonkizizwe by one of the people who were looting the mall. He unfortunately succumbed to the injuries he sustained whilst being rushed to hospital,” said SAMWU Gauteng provincial secretary Bafana Zungu. “As Samwu we send our heartfelt condolences to the Officer Mahlangu’s family, friends and colleagues. It is very unfortunate that an officer has died in the line of duty, assisting in restoring law and order in the Zonkizizwe area.” Zungu said Samwu was “shocked and devastated” by the killing of Mahlangu.

The municipal workers union appealed to its members in law enforcement to exercise caution when dealing with the violent protestors. “We therefore call on all our members in law enforcement that in executing their duties during this unrest, they should do so with great caution as the situation remains volatile in the province. We further call for calm from residents and all stakeholders involved,” said Zungu. “As Samwu we have proactively approached the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) on the need for municipalities to put in place interventions that should be taken to ensure the health and safety of employees during the unrest that has started in KwaZulu Natal, then to Gauteng and seemingly is spreading to other provinces.”

He appealed to municipalities to regularly communicate with employees about the security risk and guide employees accordingly. “More importantly and where applicable, municipalities are urged to advise workers to remain at home,” said Zungu. “We once more send our heartfelt condolences to the Mahlangu family. We pray for their strength and comfort during this difficult time. May the soul and spirit of Officer Meshack Mahlangu rest in peace.