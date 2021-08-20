SANDF condemns ’disgraceful behaviour’ of soldier filmed drunk out in public and in uniform

Johannesburg - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it aims to bring to book one of its members who was seen on video drunk in public and in uniform. The video has been circulating on social media and shows it the soldier in town, holding a plastic bag with people around him while others are recording.

The man seems to be unsteady on his feet and those around him appear to be shocked by the state he’s in, repeatedly saying: “In uniform”. Someone grabs him and hands him over to two metro police officers. Other people in the SANDF uniform appear in the video as the cops lead him away. In a statement sent on Friday, the SANDF said it reservedly condemns “such disgraceful behaviour from our members since we view the military uniform as an important asset”.

It said although the date and the exact location of the video has not yet been established, they were working in close cooperation with the Tshwane metro police division officials to determine all details surrounding this incident. “The SANDF can confirm that the member on the video has been identified as one of our members, and has been absent without leave (AWOL) from his unit since July 27. At present the military police officers are working tirelessly to determine his whereabouts, and bring him to book. “The SANDF would like to state categorically that such behaviour cannot be tolerated from any of our members. We can further confirm that when the member on the video has been found, he will face the Court of Military Justice for being on AWOL, and drunkenness.