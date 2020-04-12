SANDF issues stern warning after soldiers accused of beating Alexandra man to death
Durban - The South African Defence Force has once again warned soldiers to act within the confines of the law.
The warning comes after a 40-year-old man was assaulted and allegedly killed in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg on Friday. It is alleged that Collins Khoza was beaten to death by soldiers.
According to witnesses and his family, the Khoza died after soldiers assaulted him for drinking alcohol inside a yard with his friend, Thabiso Muvhango.
Accusing the two men of having violated the Covid-19-related national lockdown, the three soldiers allegedly raided Muvhango’s home at Far East Bank after noticing a camp chair and a half-full cup of alcohol in the yard.
SANDF spokesperson, Colonel Louis Kirstein, confirmed that the matter is under investigation at the Alexandra SAPS.
"The SANDF will cooperate with the ongoing police investigation. The SANDF reiterates that its members are expected to act within the confines of the law during this difficult period as they enforce the lockdown regulations and help save lives in support of the police. Any action outside the law will not be condoned," Kirstein said.
Khoza’s death has brought to nine the number of people allegedly killed by the police and soldiers during the national lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.IOL