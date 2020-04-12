SANDF issues stern warning after soldiers accused of beating Alexandra man to death

Durban - The South African Defence Force has once again warned soldiers to act within the confines of the law.

The warning comes after a 40-year-old man was assaulted and allegedly killed in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg on Friday. It is alleged that Collins Khoza was beaten to death by soldiers.

According to witnesses and his family, the Khoza died after soldiers assaulted him for drinking alcohol inside a yard with his friend, Thabiso Muvhango.

Accusing the two men of having violated the Covid-19-related national lockdown, the three soldiers allegedly raided Muvhango’s home at Far East Bank after noticing a camp chair and a half-full cup of alcohol in the yard.

SANDF spokesperson, Colonel Louis Kirstein, confirmed that the matter is under investigation at the Alexandra SAPS.