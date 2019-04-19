Two SANDF members were injured after a military helicopter crashed in Centurion near the R101 Old Johannesburg road. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria -The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has expressed its concern about inaccurate reports on social media that one of its officers died in a helicopter accident. The helicopter accident happened on Thursday in Tshwane, but the military said both men on board the aircraft survived.

"The South African National Defence Force can confirm that both men are in a stable condition in hospital," it said in a statement.

Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)





"The SANDF would like to caution the public not to spread incorrect and irresponsible information."

African News Agency/ANA

* Receive IOL's top stories via WhatsApp by sending your name to 0745573535.