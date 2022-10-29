Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square are operating as usual, despite threat of terror attack

Johannesburg - #SandtonTerrorAttack is trending on Twitter as people await the possible attack which was announced by the US Embassy earlier this week. Sandton city and Nelson Mandela Square are operating as per usual, despite the looming threat.

The Joburg Pride event is also in full swing. Which channel will they be televising the attacks? dont wanna miss a thing #SandtonTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/1Abv9Ng5QC — Melusi 🇿🇦 (@NtuliRM) October 29, 2022 Pulling up in Sandton this weekend like 😂😂 #SandtonTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/uyc8e2gRFD — #DeleteOutNow 🚨🚧🚨 (@SickBoiNeezi_K1) October 28, 2022 The US embassy sent out a statement that warned residents of Sandton and surrounding areas of a possible terror attack on October 29 or 30. People were also warned to stay clear of the area. However, Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa has said that there is no terrorist threat in South Africa.

Minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele has also weighed in, saying that they were not aware of any terror attack threat. Meanwhile, people are waiting anxiously and still finding humour in the situation. United States : There will be a terror attack in South Africa.

South Africans: .....#Sandton #SandtonTerrorAttack #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/5lgWMLDrAF — The Chairperson (@KokRinus) October 28, 2022 #SandtonTerrorAttack me waiting for terror attack in sandton pic.twitter.com/U8N33cDK5K — Thabang Lulama (@LulamaThabang) October 29, 2022 This is a developing story.

