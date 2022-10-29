Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, October 29, 2022

Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square are operating as usual, despite threat of terror attack

File picture: Dumisani Sibeko

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - #SandtonTerrorAttack is trending on Twitter as people await the possible attack which was announced by the US Embassy earlier this week.

Sandton city and Nelson Mandela Square are operating as per usual, despite the looming threat.

The Joburg Pride event is also in full swing.

The US embassy sent out a statement that warned residents of Sandton and surrounding areas of a possible terror attack on October 29 or 30. People were also warned to stay clear of the area.

However, Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa has said that there is no terrorist threat in South Africa.

Minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele has also weighed in, saying that they were not aware of any terror attack threat.

Meanwhile, people are waiting anxiously and still finding humour in the situation.

This is a developing story.

IOL

