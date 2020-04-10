Sandton cop responding to domestic violence complaint shot dead

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Joburg - A constable attending to a domestic violence complaint in Sandton was shot dead on Thursday night by a 60-year-old suspect, who then turned the gun on himself SAPS National Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said on Friday afternoon Constable Percy Ramalepe, 33, with a colleague, responded to a complaint of domestic violence in Hluhluwe Street in Sandton They found the suspect in the driveway of his home. "When approached, the suspect, who appeared to be relatively calm, opened the gate to his home for the crew to enter where they also found the complainant being the suspect's wife," Sitole said. Sitole added that once they had entered the yard, the suspect pulled out a shotgun and shot Ramalepe while his colleague grabbed the suspect's wife, took cover and called for back-up

A second gunshot was heard and, upon investigation, Ramalepe was found lying on ground, dead. The suspect, who is believed to have turned the gun on himself, was found lying inside the house with Ramalepe's pistol, Sitole said.

Both were declared dead on the scene.

Sitole condemned the senseless killing of Ramalepe in the strongest possible terms and conveyed his condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the killing of this young member in the line of duty especially at a time when the country is faced by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic," said Sitole.

"Furthermore, I also urge all citizens in SA who are victims of GBV or know someone who is a victim of GBV to contact government's Gender-Based Violence Command Centre hotline which operates 24hrs/7 days a week on 0800 428 428."

