Sandton terror warning: SA govt ‘notes’ US alert

Johannesburg - The South African government says it has “noted” a possible terror threat in Sandton this week, that has been flagged by the US government, through its embassy in Pretoria. The US Embassy’s notice warns of a possible terror attack in the greater Sandton area on Saturday.

“The US Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022. “There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack,” the Embassy warned. They said the US government had received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.

The SA government said it notes the alert and said it was a “standard communication to its citizens”. The SA government, in an unsigned statement released to a government communications WhatsApp group, said it was the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within the country felt safe. “We are working hard at keeping our nation and her people safe.

“We continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty. “Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. “Should the need arise; the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat,” the SA government said in the statement.

Meanwhile, one of the big events scheduled to take place in Sandton this week is the Joburg Pride event, which is set to be attended by thousands of people who are part of and who support the LGBTQ+ community. Organisers of the Johannesburg Pride event said they were aware of the warning issued by the US Embassy on Wednesday. The Pride event is being held in Sandton celebrate advocacy, activism and equality in the LGBTQI community with an assortment of bright colours and smiles, event organisers told the Sandton Chronicle.

In a post on Instagram, they published a poster with a message: “The Johannesburg Pride team is aware of the information released by the US Embassy. We will release a statement in due course”. The pride march, should it proceed, is expected to feature live performances from MsParty, DJ Skye, Atlanta, King B, DJ Imme and Tamara Dey. Also taking place on Saturday, is the footballing spectacle of the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

The event is expected to be attended by no less than 80 000 people. The Sandton City shopping centre also said it was monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, this is how some South Africans have been reacting to the terror warning news.

Given this alert of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton on Saturday, I for one will not go to Pride. Be careful and vigilant!



Given the vagueness from @USEmbassySA can our @GovernmentZA @PresidencyZA tell us whether they are aware of this alert and tell us their view please? pic.twitter.com/zWSktvBHng — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) October 26, 2022 They can't stop spontaneous terrorist attacks and mass shootings in their own country now suddenly they received information of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton? Hmmmm...



Just let the gays and queer people enjoy their pride man. https://t.co/LCkDS0ew4c — Banda (@YazidBanda) October 26, 2022 The US embassy is warning of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton on the 29th. The only large gathering I know of that's happening in Sandton on the 29th is Pride. This is horrifying. https://t.co/DxqQEDDBzx — U N I Q U E (@GeekyLu) October 26, 2022