SANEF condemns SAPS for shooting at Wits student journalists

Johannesburg - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has condemned the police for shooting at two student journalists during clashes with Wits University student protesters on Wednesday. The two student journalists, Nondumiso Lehutso and Aphelele Buqwane, who work for the Vow FM (Voice of Wits FM) and Wits Vuvuzela, a student newspaper, were shot with rubber bullets while reporting on the protests. They needed treatment and were hospitalised, but a 35-year-old man who had just seen a doctor at a local medical centre in Braamfontein was caught in the line of fire and fatally wounded when he was shot with rubber bullets at close range by a police officer. Sanef said it called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPid) to investigate the brutality of the police officers who endangered the lives of all journalists reporting the student protests at Wits University. Relaying their experience, Lehutso said they were standing between the students and the police and recording the events as journalists when an on officer instructed her to run.

“An officer instructed us to run away from the scene. We noted shooting was about to take place and we should get away.

“We ran towards our arts faculty building, but someone closed the doors before we could get inside. I turned and the same officer that ordered us to run pointed his rifle towards us and he fired. I was hit twice in my thigh and butt cheek,” Lehutso said.

Buqwana said she was shot on the left thigh and was treated at the university’s health unit, even though one of the journalists in the groups they were with had shouted out “we are journalists”.

Sanef said: ”We note that journalists already face multiple risks, in war zones and, increasingly, in conflict-free countries. Year after year, dangers have increased for journalism itself. We appeal to the government to take action to protect journalists and to discipline the officers.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said five student protesters who were arrested on Wednesday would be charged with public violence.

Ipid meanwhile is investigating the circumstances which led to the man’s death.

IOL