Sanef, National Press Club announce new leadership

Pretoria - Two non-profit media organisations held their annual general meetings this week, and have announced their new leadership teams.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) will be led for the next two years by Sbu Ngalwa, politics editor at Newzroom Africa with Adriaan Basson, editor in chief of News24, as the deputy. The secretary-general is former chair, Mahlatse Mahlase of Primedia EWN and Nwabisa Makunga of Sowetan is the treasurer.

The National Press Club based in Pretoria elected Val Boje, editor of the Pretoria News (Independent Media) as chair with Willem van der Putte, of Africa News Agency (ANA) as deputy. General manager of the club is Jos Charle of Capital Media with Mosidi Mokgele heading the public relations portfolio and Anton Meijer of Pretoria FM the treasurer.

In a statement, Sanef announced that its Nat Nakasa Award for media integrity would be given to the entire South African media industry for its coverage of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Journalists have been at the forefront of telling the unfolding story of South Africa’s response to Covid-19. They have gone into the heart of the storm, risking injury and infection…” For this reason, Sanef is recognising the brave efforts of each and every journalist in the country, who continue to work under challenging conditions, Ngalwa said.