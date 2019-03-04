SAPS said it could not confirm or deny that Babes Wodumo has opened a case against her boyfriend Mampintsha for allegedly assaulting her. Picture:Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Monday said it could not confirm or deny that Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane has opened a case against her boyfriend Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo for allegedly assaulting her. This after reports emerged that the Wololo singer had opened an assault case against the Big Nuz star after he was captured allegedly hitting her in a livestream video that has since gone viral.

It was further reported on eNCA that Simelane had opened a case with the police.

The EFF KZN also announced it had opened a case against Maphumulo at the Umlazi police station.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, speaking to IOL on Monday, would neither confirm or deny if Simelane had indeed opened a case against her alleged abuser.

"We can't confirm or deny it as this can put her at greater risk," he said.

Naidoo also confirmed that police had opened a docket of inquiry into the alleged assault, which will allow police to begin the process of investigating a matter.

Speaking on the case opened by the EFF, Naidoo said police would investigate every case brought to their attention and could even open a state's case if they had enough information to do so.

Meanwhile, calls continue to mount for Maphumulo to be arrested following the incident.

Among these was #TheTotalShutdown's KwaZulu-Natal chapter, which called for Maphumulo's immediate arrest in the wake of allegations against him.

Convener of the movement's KZN chapter Beverley Motlhabani said: “A crime has been committed and the world has witnessed it, the police must act now. If this man has no qualms about beating a woman in the presence of children in the next room who knows what he will do now that he knows that his actions have been exposed to the world?”

“Babes Wodumo’s desperate cry for help cannot be ignored. It must have taken a lot for her to share her violation with the world and she needs our support.”

She added: “She obviously is not a woman of many words to choose to expose one of the lowest moments in a woman’s life in this manner and now that she has, we all need to show her our support".

Simelane released a short statement on her Twitter account earlier, thanking the public for their support and saying she would release a full statement later on in the day. Maphumulo is yet to comment on the matter.