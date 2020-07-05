SAPS working to stop spread of canine parvovirus at K9 Academy Roodeplaat

The SAPS has responded to the outbreak of the parvovirus at the SAPS K9 Academy Roodeplaat. Staff at the SAPS Roodeplaat Veterinary Hospital at the K9 Academy Roodeplaat reported that puppies that were brought in for consultation were lethargic and clearly not well on Jun 15. They became concerned when the treatment that was being administered to the puppies appeared to be ineffective. This prompted management to have samples tested at an independent laboratory, with results subsequently tested positive for Canine Parvovirus. The SAPS Veterinary Services alerted the Management of the K9 Academy Roodeplaat of the findings and immediately recommended that the quarantine measures as previously implemented during the 2019 parvovirus outbreak be enforced in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. Even though the Veterinary Services had ensured primary vaccination of puppies aged six, eight and 12 weeks respectively, parvovirus has unfortunately hit the academy again in less than a year.

"Even though parvovirus has no specific treatment, our primary focus is to maintain sick puppies on supportive treatment, general nursing care and strict isolation to boost the immune system and minimise the rapid spread of the parvovirus, this while an internal investigation is being conducted to determine the source of the outbreak", said Brigadier (Dr) Letshuti Phele, head of Veterinary Services at SAPS Roodeplaat Veterinary Hospital.

The Divisions, Human Resource Development (HRD) and Visible Policing, responsible for the Academy and Veterinary Services respectively are continuing to look for the long term sustainable solutions to the common occurrence of canine contagious diseases at the breeding units.

In 2019, the parvovirus affected 120 puppies and eventually causing the death of 75 puppies. Currently a total loss of 45 puppies has been reported with eight puppies that died suddenly and 37 prescribed humane euthanasia.

The K9 Academy Roodeplaat, which is also responsible for the training of dogs and dog handlers prioritises the maintenance of strict bio-security, standard hygiene protocols and limited access to the facility to ensure that members who interact with dogs do not unwittingly become carriers of deadly viruses on and off the premises.