SA’s bloody weekend: 21 dead in 3 tavern shootings

Durban - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to brief the country on Monday following three shootings that claimed the lives of at least 21 people at taverns across South Africa at the weekend. "The briefing is being conducted by the management of Gauteng, led by the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mawela. Forming part of the briefing is the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, the MEC of Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, the Mayor of JHB, Dr Phalatse and the National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola," police said in a statement.

The delegation is also expected to travel to the crime scene at Orlando East before Cele meets with residents and community leaders at the Nomzamo informal settlement to update them on police interventions in the area. At the weekend, three tavern shootings were reported. In Soweto, police reported that 15 people were killed in a mass shooting at Mdlalose's tavern.

"It is reported that on July 10, a group of men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at the patrons who were sitting inside. Twenty-three people were shot, 12 of whom where declared dead on the scene, while 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two more were later declared dead at the hospital," said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello. A 15th death was later reported. Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, two people were killed in a shooting at the Samkelisiwe tavern in Pietermaritzburg.

"At about 8.30pm, two men entered the tavern and randomly opened fire on the patrons resulting in at least 12 people being shot. Two people died at the scene, and two died later, while the other eight were admitted in hospital for treatment. “The deceased are aged between 30 and 45. Charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated currently," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

Two more people were killed when gunmen opened fire at the Mputlane Inn tavern in Katlehong on Friday. These shootings come just weeks after 21 young people were killed at the Eastern Cape’s Enyobeni tavern. IOL