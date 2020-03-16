Sasol offers young women bursaries to pursue STEM careers

Johannesburg – International Women’s Day 2020 may be over but empowering woman remains a goal for many companies in South Africa. Sasol is encouraging young women to enter STEM fields, contribute to the development of much-needed critical skills in the country and to help grow the economy. To support this next generation of female leaders and innovators, Sasol is offering learners to apply for its all-inclusive bursary programme that focuses on STEM-related courses at a tertiary level. “Women are valuable to the world of STEM, and at Sasol we are proud to encourage and enable them to harness this potential giving them the opportunity to kick off and succeed in careers in these fields,” said Monica Luwes, Manager of Graduate Centre at Sasol Corporate Bursary Services. Luwes added that career fields in STEM are regarded as the driving force behind technological transformation and innovation. It is also believed it will be among the highest-paying in the future.

According to UNESCO, less than 30 percent of the world’s scientific researchers and only 35 percent of students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in higher education are women.

Sasol bursary recipient, Lehlogonolo Letshela, who is studying for a BSc in Chemical Engineering at the University of Cape Town (UCT) said a career in STEM brings value not only to her, but also to her community.

“I have always loved maths and science, and fortunately throughout my school life I’ve had teachers encouraging me to pursue these subjects,” said Letshela. “Young women need great mentors, and I’m hoping I can bring value to them and the community around me.”

Zaina Abrahams, who is studying for a BEng in Mechanical at UCT said the Sasol bursary helped her pursue her dream of working in the science field.

“Aside from offering just financial support, Sasol really offers a hand-in-hand ‘partnership’ through their bursar support programme,” said Abrahams. “From offering tutors, to making psychologists and specialists available when we need help, this bursary goes way beyond just the numbers, and enables us to harness our full potential.”

The Sasol bursary is open to learners who are planning to study towards a B Eng or BSc Eng in various engineering disciplines or for a BSc in Chemistry, Geology or Metallurgy.

The bursary covers tuition fees, accommodation, meals, textbooks and pocket money. Bursars also receive allowances for study tools, and as well as financial and career assistance as part of the Graduate Development Programme.

To apply:

· Register online at: https://sasolbursaries.com/register.

· Answer a few questions regarding your field and level of study.

· Log in and fill in an online application.

· Alternatively, you can find more information on how to apply here: http://www.sasolbursaries.com/how-do-i-apply

Applications close 30 April 2020.