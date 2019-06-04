Sassa warned social grant beneficiaries of scammers as all the services provided by the agency are free. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Tuesday warned social grant beneficiaries of scammers as all the services provided by the agency are free. "The agency is warning beneficiaries because of many inquiries received about fees to access Sassa services. Beneficiaries must not pay any Sassa official, or even scammers who pretends to be Sassa officials. Any person demanding money for Sassa services must be reported to the nearest SAPS police station," said Mpumalanga Sassa spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni.

"Sassa would like to encourage beneficiaries to report any Sassa official who requires money to provide services, at this toll free number 0800 60 10 11. Sassa is aware of many criminals preying on the frail old age and people living with disability as easy targets to be robbed. These criminals promise to offer Sassa services faster than a normal process. Beneficiaries must not hesitate to report these people to the nearest police stations."

Ngubeni said all social grant recipients were reminded that the selling of Sassa gold cards was illegal and criminal.

"Sassa cards are available only at Sassa offices for beneficiaries who are qualifying and has been authorised to get social grant. When a person found with Sassa cards illegally he or she will face the mighty hand of the law."

Sassa also warned beneficiaries from the tendency of using Sassa gold cards to borrow money from loan sharks and thereafter going to their offices for new cards in an attempt to dodge the loan.

"Beneficiaries misusing social grants payment cards are risking to be taken out of the social grants system and can be prosecuted by the State."

African News Agency (ANA)