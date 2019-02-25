A rescue worker on the scene where four people died after a bus and truck collided along Moloto road on Monday. Picture: Supplied by Netcare 911

Johannesburg - The death toll in the bus and truck collision on Monday along the Moloto Road has risen to five. Earlier Netcare 911 had reported that four people had perished in the collision and 10 others were seriously injured. The collision involved a Putco bus and an armoured vehicle. Rescue workers had to use the "jaws of life" to free passengers from the wreckage.

In a statement, SBV said, "one of the company’s armoured vehicles was involved in a collision with a bus on Monday 25 February 2019. The vehicle was travelling on the Moloto Road towards Pretoria in the late afternoon when the accident occurred."

Mark Barrett SBV Group CEO said: “I am deeply saddened that 5 of the passengers on the bus and one of the SBV team members tragically passed away at the scene. I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to their families and wish those that have been injured a speedy recovery.

As a responsible corporate citizen, SBV values human life and thoroughly investigates all incidents.

The statement said SBV said it was not in a position to disclose any further details pending the outcome of a full investigation into the cause of the accident.

"Once again, SBV extends its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and we wish the passengers and our staff members, who were injured in the accident a speedy recovery."

As many as 50 other people were hurt. Authorities were on the scene and they have closed the road.

African News Agency (ANA)