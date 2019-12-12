Rustenburg - Youth in Rustenburg stand to benefit from Hip Hop artist Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up Royal Bafokeng Stadium concert.
"We have already conducted interviews and to date are working with 50 youth from various communities around Rustenburg, who among other operations will know more about event management and related activities. These youths will also receive stipends for the work which they will have done, " said Nyovest's manager Lerato Moiloa.
Moiloa was part of Nyovest's management team that paid a courtesy visit to Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou on Thursday, to engage the municipality on how the concert intends to "give back" to various Rustenburg communities.
Moiloa said it was important for the city to have insight into what the artist was doing for youth development.
About 1000 free tickets will be given to various youths across all the municipality’s 45 wards.