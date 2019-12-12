Scores of Rustenburg youth to benefit from Cassper Nyovest Royal Bafokeng concert









Youth in Rustenburg stand to benefit from Hip Hop artist Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up Royal Bafokeng Stadium concert. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Rustenburg - Youth in Rustenburg stand to benefit from Hip Hop artist Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up Royal Bafokeng Stadium concert. "We have already conducted interviews and to date are working with 50 youth from various communities around Rustenburg, who among other operations will know more about event management and related activities. These youths will also receive stipends for the work which they will have done, " said Nyovest's manager Lerato Moiloa. Moiloa was part of Nyovest's management team that paid a courtesy visit to Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou on Thursday, to engage the municipality on how the concert intends to "give back" to various Rustenburg communities. Moiloa said it was important for the city to have insight into what the artist was doing for youth development. About 1000 free tickets will be given to various youths across all the municipality’s 45 wards.

Khunou said he was "impressed" by the work that had been done to contribute towards youth development.

"We welcome the work, which is extraordinary, to ensure that much needed experience is given to the youth who have an interest in the music and entertainment industry. We are also pleased with the gesture that Cassper has taken to ensure that those who were likely not to afford the tickets are not going to miss out on the spectacle."

The concert is set to take place at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng, outside Rustenburg, on Sunday.

African News Agency (ANA)