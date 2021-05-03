Security guards at Oriental Plaza arrested for robbery

PRETORIA – Security guards working at the Oriental Plaza in Fordsburg have been arrested after staging a daring robbery, the South African Police Service in Johannesburg said on Monday.

“The police, in conjunction with the security guards, apprehended three suspects between the ages of 41 to 45 for business robbery at Oriental Plaza Fordsburg on (Monday) 3rd of May 2021 at 10am.

“Two of the suspects are security guards working at Oriental Plaza,” said Johannesburg central SAPS spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele.

“A 32-year-old female employee was collecting money this morning at pay stations situated at the entrances of the shopping centre. She was guarded by a security guard who turned out to be one of the suspects.”

Mbele said at the final collection point, the female employee of the shopping centre was confronted by an assailant who pointed a firearm at her and demanded money.

The security guard escorting the female employee told her to surrender the money, which was loaded into a basket.

The robber pepper-sprayed the woman, forcing her to lie down.

“He took an undisclosed amount of money before he fled the scene. The female employee screamed for help and (other) security guards came to her rescue. The suspect was apprehended outside the shopping centre at corner Albertina Sisulu Road and High Road,” said Mbele.

“All the money, the pepper spray and the firearm were recovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect colluded with two security guards. Investigation is under way and the suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.”