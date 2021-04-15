Senior Gauteng official killed in his car while waiting at traffic light

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A 54-year-old senior official from the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport was shot and killed as he sat in his car at an intersection. None of his belongings, including his car, were taken by the killers. The motive for the murder is not yet known and the suspects are still at large. Spokesperson for the Gauteng police Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the man, who lived in Mondeor, was driving in Booysens on Monday when he was shot at the intersection of Kliprivier and Southdale drives. Kweza said the man was alone in his vehicle and on his way home when he stopped at a red traffic light.

“Two vehicles stopped next to him. Two suspects got out of one of the vehicles, approached the victim’s car and started shooting at him.

“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

“Several 9mm cartridges were found on the scene and nothing was taken from the victim or his vehicle. Suspects and motive are presently still unknown,” Kweza said.

ER24’s Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 5pm, they found a vehicle standing in the middle of the roadway.

Upon further assessment, they found the driver of the vehicle still inside, showing no signs of life. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

IOL