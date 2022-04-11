Senzo Meyiwa: Family relieved at the start of trial almost eight years after his murder

Pretoria – The start of the trial of five men accused of having a part in the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa on Monday rekindled hope for justice in his family members. Walking into the High Court in Pretoria, accompanied by advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, Meyiwa’s sister Nomalanga told a scrum of journalists that the family are somewhat relieved.

“I do think it is a relief for the family, that this case is now being heard. We are hoping that when we go inside now, we will know what really transpired. That is what we seek to know. We hope to get the truth,” she said. “For us as a family, it is a relief. We are hoping to know what really happened.” Nel, who is representing the Meyiwa family, told journalists that the police have the right suspects before court, though more people should have been arrested for the crime. “From what I have seen and the briefings I have had from the SAPS, I am convinced that we have the correct people court but I would have expected more arrests. I would have expected other people to be with them because I have said it all along, I do not believe that this was a robbery that went wrong,” said Nel.

“There is something more than that. If that is true, one would have expected other people to be here. Having said that, we have people before court – that’s a strategy of the prosecution service. I hope we can just start.” Nel said he has been informed that the police investigations are at an advanced stage and there is an idea of who masterminded the murder of the Orlando Pirates goal minder who was killed almost eight years ago, at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus. “As far as I am concerned the police know who it is [the mastermind of the murder]. They have finalised the investigations ... they are still busy with it I think here and there. As far as I am concerned, the police have a very good idea on who the mastermind is and I am sure that if the mastermind is not added to the indictment, there will be other indictments in the future,” said Nel.

The trial of the five men accused of the high-profile murder of Bafana Bafana star started in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, amid heightened speculation on the circumstances around the murder in October 2014. They are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34; Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30; Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36; Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35; and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli. All of the men are behind bars serving sentences for different crimes, while others are still awaiting trial. In 2020, Police Minister Bheki Cele said five suspects linked to the death of Meyiwa had been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Following the shooting, police said two suspected robbers entered the house and demanded cellphones and money. IOL