Senzo Meyiwa: NPA says no statement obtained from late Brig Ndlovu, accused of tampering with crime scene

Pretoria – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the reported death of former police Brigadier Philani Ndlovu – one of the police officers widely mentioned in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial – will not have much impact on the case. “The NPA takes note of the reports of the passing of Ndlovu, and we express our condolences to his family. With regard to the Meyiwa case; Ndlovu is not regarded as a crucial witness,” North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions, Lumka Mahanjana, said.

The death of Ndlovu has set tongues wagging, with many social media users alleging that the retired police boss had been poisoned. Others alleged that he fell sick weeks before his passing. The NPA said Ndlovu’s “role was limited” to his presence at the place of the [Meyiwa murder] incident and the management of the crime scene. However, Mahanjana said Ndlovu, who has been accused of being part of a cover-up of the 2014 murder, had not provided a statement to investigators.

“It should be noted that his statement had not been obtained by the investigators. There are several other witnesses who will give relevant evidence on the merits of the case,” said Mahanjana. “The State is still confident that it has sufficient evidence to ensure a successful prosecution in this case.” Last month, counsel for four of the five men accused of killing the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper in October 2014 told the High Court in Pretoria that there was a well-orchestrated campaign to manage and tamper with the crime scene after the soccer star was murdered.

Advocate Malesela Daniel Teffo put it to the State’s first witness, SAPS forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia, that the evidence he collected after arriving at the crime almost five hours after the shooting was all stage-managed. “I put it to you, Mr Mosia, that the evidence you collected on both occasions (of visiting the Khumalo house where the murder occurred) was all staged. “When you arrived for the first time, you found what you found. It was just put together deliberately, intentionally and you, unwittingly being oblivious of this tampering with the scene, you did your job,” said Teffo.

“I do not blame you. You did your job but you were oblivious to the fact that these things were planted.” Mosia responded that he could not have determined whether the crime scene was staged or not, but he worked with what he found at the scene. Unrelenting, Teffo said a Brigadier Ndlovu, who was the head of the Gauteng provincial detectives who was in charge of the crime scene, was among the people guiding the unwitting Mosia into the staged scene through tactics, including intimidation.

“You said you found Brigadier Ndlovu there, and it was Brigadier Ndlovu who was pointing to you what to take, what to photograph, and what not to take. The action of Brigadier Ndlovu at that scene was to manage you, and to intimidate you as a senior,” Teffo submitted. “That resulted from a meeting held earlier in that house before you arrived.” Mosia said he could not comment on Teffo’s assertion.