Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence turns the heat on forensic officer Sgt Mosia, credibility questioned

Pretoria - The forensic officer who was the first in his team to arrive at the crime scene where Senzo Meyiwa was killed, was on his eighth day in the witness box when he was accused of lying and failing to do his job. Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia faced hours of grilling from two defence advocates who poked holes in his testimony describing what was found at the scene where the former soccer star was murdered.

Mosia, a forensic investigator attached to the Springs Criminal Record and Crime Scene management division was among the first officers that attended the scene where Meyiwa was shot on October 26 2014. Meyiwa was gunned down at the parental home of his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. On Tuesday, advocate Zandile Mshololo for accused number five continued in her attempt to show the court that the crime scene that Mosia was in charge of was contaminated.

After failing to answer most questions as to why the scene was handled in a shoddy manner, Mosia conceded that there might have been possibility for this as he found people inside the house. On Wednesday, Mshololo criticised the officer’s workmanship as she highlighted how Mosia had failed to take any DNA evidence or fingerprints from the main kitchen door handle upon arrival at the scene despite assertions that the perpetrators had used the door to gain entry into the home. She further alleged that Mosia had failed in his duty as one of the first responders to the scene as he did not investigate the kitchen counter next to the door where the bullet was shown to have been found.

According to Mshololo, it was strange that Mosia, an officer with up to 14 years experience as a forensic investigator had only taken photos of where he was pointed to by another officer and had not bothered to conduct his own investigations. In his defence, Mosia said he had not taken any evidence or DNA from the main kitchen door as he believed a lot of people had used that particular entrance. Facing the murder charge are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

The five are also charged with attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. The trial continues on Friday. IOL