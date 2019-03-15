JMPD on Friday said officers were monitoring Lenasia South due to a protest in the area that saw roads blocked. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Friday said officers were monitoring Lenasia South due to a protest in the area that saw roads blocked, adding that the situation was calm at the moment. About 300 protesters have blockaded the highway and nearby roads with burning tyres and other objects demanding service delivery.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the commuters from the informal settlement were saying that they want electricity and other basic service delivery.

"During the protest, one of the JMPD officers was injured and taken to the hospital and the vehicle was damaged," said Minnaar.

He said Golden Highway near Lenasia south of Johannesburg has been reopened.

African News Agency (ANA)



