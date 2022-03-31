Seven arrested for R8m business email scam

Rustenburg – Seven people were arrested in connection with business email fraud scam involving R8 million on Thursday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation better known as the Hawks said. The elite police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the seven were expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

"The suspects’ apprehension emanates from an extensive investigation relating to business email compromise fraud scam allegations where approximately US $500,000 (R8 million) was swindled from a United States based entity in April 2020 and thereafter transferred into different South African bank accounts." She said in the early hours of Thursday, a multi-disciplinary approach driven operation that was simultaneously co-ordinated at several premises around Johannesburg by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Johannesburg and Tactical Operations Management Section resulted in the arrest of four men and three women. "The suspects aged between 25 and 42 were detained for questioning and subsequently charged," she said.

The national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya praised the multi-disciplinary team that led to the arrest of an alleged online scam syndicate. "Organised criminal groups should know that law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an international level to dismantle criminal networks," he said. In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate’s Court on Friday, for fraud.

Hawks spokesperson in Northern Cape, Captain Tebogo Thebe, said: “Information was received from First National Bank that one of its client from KwaZulu-Natal province complained that an amount of R20,000.00 was withdrawn from his account without his permission," said Hawks spokesperson in Northern Cape, Captain Tebogo Thebe. He said the Upington Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team took over the investigation and established that the suspect booked himself in at Upington casino hotel, where he spent approximately R80 000,00 on accommodation, food, and drinks using details of three different bank accounts. "A search and seizure was conducted at the hotel room of the suspect, two cell phones, bank statements and proof of payments slips were seized. The team believes the said documents will aid the investigation going forward," he said.

