Seven arrested in foiled Sandton robbery

JOHANNESBURG: Gauteng police have arrested a gang of seven suspects who were allegedly on their way to rob chain stores in Woodmead, Sandton. The police recovered unlicensed firearms and a hijacked vehicle during the bust.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the vehicle had been hijacked in Benoni. He said police received a tip-off about the robbery plot which was set to target chain stores in Woodmead Sandton on Tuesday. The police team, comprising the Highway Patrol Flexi Squad, Highway Patrol Unit and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department K9 unit, intercepted the gang in Kelvin, Sandton.

“Crime Intelligence received information about an armed gang that was going to commit robbery in Woodmead. “The suspects were spotted on Northway Road in Kelvin, towards Sandton, driving in a white Hyundai H1, grey Toyota Corolla and a Honda Jazz. “Upon stopping and searching two of the cars, police found unlicensed firearms loaded with ammunition.

“It was established that the Toyota Corolla was fitted with false plates and the Hyundai H1 was reportedly hijacked in Benoni, Ekurhuleni,” said Masondo. He said the police were hunting for the suspects in the Honda Jazz. They are are believed to have escaped with more firearms which were allegedly to be used in the commission of the crime. Masondo said the seven arrested suspects would be charged with conspiracy to commit crime, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition and possession of a hijacked vehicle.