Pretoria - Angry EFF members allegedly caused chaos at an H&M store in Menlyn Park Mall following its controversial advert.





The fighters credited for disrupting the store and leaving its valuables scattered on the floor were praised by the EFF's Floyd Shivambu on Twitter.





Shoppers were urged on social media avoid going to the mall as soon the incident started trending on social media.





The EFF members were angered by the store's online advert which published a black boy wearing a hoodie written "coolest mickey in the jungle".





[IMPORTANT NOTICE]: All the stores of that racist retailer @hmsouthafrica are CLOSED. Racism must fall and we will never tip toe around racists. pic.twitter.com/eqmw885k6X — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 13, 2018





The international clothing company came under fire for the depiction which since prompted the store to issue an apology.





Brooklyn Police spokesperson Captain Anton Breedt said the police were deployed to monitor and contain the situation. He said the store's staff were not injured or harmed during the confrontation.





Shivambu called the store racist and nonsense. He tweeted that all rational people should agree that the store should stop doing business in South African. Shivambu described the incident as "confronting racism".





That @hm nonsense of a clothing store is now facing consequences for its racism. All rational people should agree that the store should not be allowed to continue operating in South Africa. Well done to Fighters who physically confronted racism. pic.twitter.com/cgdedYGoOj — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 13, 2018





It is believed Tshwane EFF members want the store to close its doors permanently to avoid more disruptions.





The time of apologies for racism are over; there must be consequences to anti-black racism, period! #EFFprotest https://t.co/0PZlC4cpOr — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 13, 2018





The shopping centre has not issued an official statement but it is believe that the incident scared some shoppers.





H&M said, in its apology, said the incident was accidental in nature but that did not mean it was not taken serious.





The brand said it had a responsibility to be aware of and attuned to all racial and cultural sensitivities but it had not lived up to that responsibility this time.



