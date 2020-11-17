Shock as man hangs himself on the N1

Johannesburg - Motorists were stunned on Tuesday morning when they saw the body of a man hanging under a bridge on the N1 in Gauteng.

Gauteng Traffic Police have since called on motorists to be cautious on the N1 North Freeway and to avoid the area towards Polokwane after a man committed suicide at about 8am on Tuesday.

Traffic police said the incident happened between Petroport Garage and Wallmansthal Bridge. Authorities said the circumstances of the suicide were unknown at this stage. Police investigations were under way.

Sello Maremane, spokesperson for the Gauteng Traffic Police, slammed motorists for taking videos.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police condemns the reckless behaviour by some motorists passing along the N1 freeway, especially those taking the pictures of the deceased. This behaviour is unwarranted and punishable by law- enforcement authorities since the deceased’s family is not yet notified.