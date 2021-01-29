Shoot-out leads police to stolen cars and high calibre firearms at a house in Lombardy East

Johannesburg - The police in Gauteng have arrested one suspect and recovered high calibre firearms, including AK-47 rifles, after a shoot-out with suspects at a house in Lombardy East, near Alexandra township. Police were conducting routine patrols at about 7am on Friday when a shoot-out ensued with suspects after they noticed one of them was armed. The three suspects had been travelling in a Toyota Quest and were looking suspicious, police said. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the shoot-out started when police approached the suspects to search the suspect. “It is alleged that the armed suspect then drew his firearm and fired shots at the police. An unconfirmed number of armed men are reported to have emerged from a nearby house and a shoot-out between the police and the suspects ensued,” said Masondo. The police in Gauteng have arrested one suspect and recovered high calibre firearms, including AK-47 rifles, after a shoot-out with suspects at a house in Lombardy East, near Alexandra township. The police in Gauteng have arrested one suspect and recovered high calibre firearms, including AK-47 rifles, after a shoot-out with suspects at a house in Lombardy East, near Alexandra township. The police in Gauteng have arrested one suspect and recovered high calibre firearms, including AK-47 rifles, after a shootout with suspects at a house in Lombardy East, near Alexandra township. Mavela said police recovered two AK-47 rifles with loaded magazines, an R-1 rifle with two loaded magazines, two loaded pistols, a car-jamming device, gloves and robbery implements.

They also found 10 vehicles inside the property, while the 11th car was parked outside the property. Police have confirmed that three cars found on the property were reported stolen.

These cars include a BMW which was hijacked in Sunnyside, Pretoria, a Mercedes Benz which was hijacked in Daveyton, and an Audi A4, which was hijacked in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

“These cars are suspected to be used as getaway cars during the commission of crime,” said Masondo.

He said police arrested one suspect, while the others fled on foot and in two vehicles.

“Preliminary evidence suggests that the suspects were in the middle of plotting to commit an aggravated crime before they were disturbed by the police.

“Police have launched a search for the suspects that escaped while an investigation is under way to establish if the arrested suspect and the weapons could be linked to other crimes,” said Masondo.

Gauteng’s Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, applauded the police involved.

"It is clear that these suspects were in a meeting, conspiring to commit a serious and violent crime that could have resulted in injuries and/or fatalities of innocent citizens.

“In the past few weeks, police in Gauteng have foiled serious robberies, recovered high calibre firearms where suspects have succumbed to injuries during a shoot-out with the law enforcement. This is an indication that police in the province are on high alert to protect the properties and lives of the citizens," said Mawela.

