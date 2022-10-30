Shooting incident in Ennerdale leaves 7 people dead and 4 wounded after scrap over chicken feet

Johannesburg – Eleven people were shot at the corner of Beatrice and Phillips streets in Finetown, Ennerdale, on Saturday evening when four suspects tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet. Seven people died and four were wounded as a result of the shooting. Brigadier Brenda Muridili said: “Three men and a woman died on the scene while two women died on arrival in hospital.”

Story continues below Advertisement

According to a statement released on Sunday, one of the injured victims passed away in hospital on earlier on Sunday. The provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, has launched an investigation into the case following the incident. According to the reports provided by Brigadier Muridili, it is alleged that four suspects tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet and the vendors allegedly resisted and threw stones at the suspects and their vehicle’s rear window was damaged.

The suspects then drove off but returned after a while armed with firearms and shot at the vendors and bystanders. “The provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery unit is following leads to trace and arrest the perpetrators,” said Muridili. IOL