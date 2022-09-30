SIU freezes pension of former Eskom exec for allegedly siphoning R25m

Pretoria - The Special Tribunal has granted an order allowing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to freeze the pension fund of former Eskom middle manager, Duduzile Moyo following her resignation early this month. The corruption busting unit says Moyo allegedly siphoned almost R25m through contract fraud.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The SIU investigation into Moyo’s conduct found that Ms Moyo in her role as Eskom’s Supply Manager/Contracts Manager/Employer's Representative contracted a business named Tamukelo. Tamukelo was appointed to transport raw and potable water from Kendal and Kusile Power Stations. “In her position as Eskom Contracts Manager, Moyo signed 23 interim payment certificates in respect of Tamukelo's services for the period December 2011 to July 2014 totaling approximately R138m,” read the statement. The SIU said the probe revealed that Tamukelo and its representatives paid entities linked or associated with Moyo, whilst she negotiated and managed Eskom's contract with Tamukelo.

“The modus operandi employed by Moyo was to create structures of entities owned by members of her family and friends to receive these funds,” said the statement. SIU added that there was “a clear conflict of interest” which Moyo did not declare to Eskom. Moyo was also part of a team that presented the negotiation strategy of the Tamukelo tender worth R300m to the tender and procurement committee.

Story continues below Advertisement