Six burn to death in West Rand crash, after minibus taxi headed to Mozambique loses control

JOHANNESBURG: Six people were burnt to death at the weekend, when a minibus taxi lost control and crashed into a tree in Krugersdorp. Paramedics said a minibus taxi lost control, crashed into a tree, and burst into flames on Tom Muller Street, in Luipaardsvlei, Krugersdorp.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide. “Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide, after six people were burnt beyond recognition, as the minibus they were travelling in caught fire, after allegedly crashing into a tree. “Police received information about an accident, that occurred at Tom Muller Street in Boksburg, on Saturday September 4, 2021, at about 7.30pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found a Quantum Combi completely burnt, after hitting a tree on the side of the road. “Six of the passengers were burnt beyond recognition. The driver and seven other passengers, including a four-year-old child, were taken to the nearest hospitals, in serious condition. “It is reported that the minibus was coming from Bekkersdal, in the West Rand, and heading to Mozambique,” said Masondo.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said six people died at the scene, while another five people, including a child, sustained serious injuries. “Sadly, six occupants had burned to death and five others, including a child, had sustained serious injuries. “All the patients were treated on scene by various emergency medical service providers and, once stabilised, were transported to hospital for further care,” said Herbst.