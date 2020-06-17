Six more Covid-19-linked deaths in Gauteng
Johannesburg - The death of another 6 people in Gauteng has brought the province's Covid-19 death toll to 87, with confirmed cases now at 13 023, the Gauteng Department of Health said on Wednesday.
The department also said 20 518 people were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng. They were all traced, put in isolation and 13 57 of them were have been released after completing the 14-day monitoring period without showin any Covid-19 symptions.
There are also 740 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.
GAUTENG BREAKDOWN
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|Active
|
Gauteng
|
13 023
|
87
|
3 716
|9 307
|
Johannesburg
|
6 514
|
47
|
1 988
|4 526
|
Ekurhuleni
|
2 592
|
20
|
890
|1 702
|
Tshwane
|
1 853
|
10
|
485
|1 368
|
West Rand
|
955
|8
|
288
|667
|
Sedibeng
|
369
|
2
|
65
|304
City of Johannesburg: 6 514 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 608 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 814 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 722 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 1 092 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 978 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 1 495 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 485 cases
Unallocated: 320
City of Tshwane: 1 8533 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North - 279 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 98 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 630 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 404 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 45 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 296 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 35 cases
Unallocated cases: 66
Ekurhuleni: 2 592cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 209 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 156 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 578 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 749 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 587 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 230 cases
Unallocated cases: 83
Sedibeng 369 cases
Lesedi 54, Emfuleni 264, Midvaal 35
Unallocated cases: 16
West Rand 955
Mogale City 352, Rand West City 184, Merafong City 333
Unallocated 86
