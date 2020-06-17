NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
The deaths of four Catholic nuns from Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape, within days of each other, has left the church, community and families devastated.
Six more Covid-19-linked deaths in Gauteng

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 1h ago

Johannesburg - The death of another 6 people in Gauteng has brought the province's Covid-19 death toll to 87, with confirmed cases now at 13 023, the Gauteng Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The province has recorded 3 716 recoveries.

Active cases - those who are currently living with the virus - stand at 9 307 while  565 people are currently hospitalized in the public and private facilities. 

The department also said 20 518 people were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng. They were all traced, put in isolation and 13 57 of them were have been released after completing the 14-day monitoring period without showin any Covid-19 symptions.

There are also 740 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN

Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

 Active

Gauteng

13 023

87

3 716

 9 307

Johannesburg

6 514

47

1 988

 4 526

Ekurhuleni

2 592

20

890

 1 702

Tshwane

1 853

10

485

 1 368

West Rand 

955

 8

288

 667

Sedibeng

369

2

65

 304

City of Johannesburg: 6 514 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 608 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 814 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 722 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 1 092 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 978 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 1 495 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 485 cases

Unallocated: 320

City of Tshwane: 1 8533 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North  - 279 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 98 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 630 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 404 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 45 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 296 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 35 cases

Unallocated cases: 66

Ekurhuleni: 2 592cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 209 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 156 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 578 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 749 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 587 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 230 cases

Unallocated cases: 83

Sedibeng 369 cases

Lesedi 54, Emfuleni 264, Midvaal 35

Unallocated cases: 16

West Rand 955

Mogale City 352, Rand West City 184, Merafong City 333

Unallocated 86

