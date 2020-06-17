Six more Covid-19-linked deaths in Gauteng

Johannesburg - The death of another 6 people in Gauteng has brought the province's Covid-19 death toll to 87, with confirmed cases now at 13 023, the Gauteng Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The province has recorded 3 716 recoveries.

Active cases - those who are currently living with the virus - stand at 9 307 while 565 people are currently hospitalized in the public and private facilities.

The department also said 20 518 people were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng. They were all traced, put in isolation and 13 57 of them were have been released after completing the 14-day monitoring period without showin any Covid-19 symptions.

There are also 740 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.