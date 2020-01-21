Teaching English as a foreign language gives young South Africans a passport to travel the world and the opportunity to earn money as well. Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Many young South Africans who could not get into a university are considering their options for the year ahead after Matric results were announced. Those who could not get into university may choose to take a gap year or gain travel experience this year instead.

Matriculants can opt to teach English as a foreign language overseas, as a way to earn money, gain experience and travel the globe.

“Many matriculants find themselves in a situation where they have no real plan or focus for the coming year. This can be frustrating, especially if your peers are busy planning their move to university or joining the workforce. Teaching English gives young South Africans the opportunity to spend the year doing something worthwhile,” said managing director of the TEFL Academy, Rhyan O’Sullivan.

While a degree is not essential to getting a teaching job overseas, the TEFL qualification is always required. This qualification is the globally accepted qualification to teach English abroad.