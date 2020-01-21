Teaching English as a foreign language gives young South Africans a passport to travel the world and the opportunity to earn money as well. Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Many young South Africans who could not get into a university are considering their options for the year ahead after Matric results were announced. 

Those who could not get into university may choose to take a gap year or gain travel experience this year instead. 

Matriculants can opt to teach English as a foreign language overseas, as a way to earn money, gain experience and travel the globe.

“Many matriculants find themselves in a situation where they have no real plan or focus for the coming year. This can be frustrating, especially if your peers are busy planning their move to university or joining the workforce. Teaching English gives young South Africans the opportunity to spend the year doing something worthwhile,” said managing director of the TEFL Academy, Rhyan O’Sullivan.

While a degree is not essential to getting a teaching job overseas, the TEFL qualification is always required. This qualification is the globally accepted qualification to teach English abroad.

O' Sullivan added that the main reasons young people choose a TEFL qualification is due because of money, their lifestyle and safety concerns. 

“Young South Africans are interested in living and working overseas because there are often better opportunities to make more money. For some, a higher standard of living and general safety are also big draws,” said O’ Sullivan.

Taking a gap year can also help Matriculants obtain transferable skills, helping ease the transition from school to work or university. 

“TEFL teachers can earn important employment skills. hen living and working in a foreign country, you become self-sufficient and self-reliant, and develop strong organisational and communication skills. These transferable skills are valued in all workplaces, and will help further a career in any field,” said O’Sullivan.
 
South African TEFL teacher salaries across the globe:

  • Mexico: R28 000 – R46 000 per month (no degree required)
  • Spain: R15 500 – R23 000 per month (no degree required)
  • Argentina: R14 500 – R22 000 per month (no degree required)
  • Hong Kong: R26 000 – R70 000 per month (degree required)
  • South Korea: R21 000 – R23 000 per month (degree required)
 
