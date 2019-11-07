Picture: GCIS

Pretoria - Telling ordinary South Africans that the victory and the trophy was for them, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his team have started a five-day tour where they will carry the Rugby World Cup across the country. On a sunny Thursday morning, Kolisi stood at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the seat of South Africa's government, and said the support of ordinary South Africans was "the most important thing."

He told the celebrating crowd, "thank you, South Africa, this is for you," referring to the Webb Ellis Cup resting on a pedestal nearby overlooking the capital city.

Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa was present to congratulate the Springboks. He joked he was glad it wasn't an election year in South Africa because the Springboks "would have won".

Picture: GCIS

South Africa beat England in Saturday's final in Japan to clinch a third World Cup title.

The trophy tour kicked off in Gauteng on Thursday with the Bok-branded bus travelling through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

On Friday, the Boks will be in Durban, followed by stops in East London (Saturday 9 November), Port Elizabeth (Sunday 10 November) and Cape Town (Monday 11 November).