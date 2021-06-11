Soweto kids from poor homes given gift of sight

JOHANNESBURG – Over 20 children from underprivileged homes in Soweto have been given a gift of sight after years of not being able to see clearly. On Thursday, Kaya FM in partnership with Ster-Kinekor cinemas gave the pupils from Isipho Primary school in Dlamini, Soweto spectacles to correct their eyesight.

Dubbed as Vision Mission, the initiative helps with testing the eyesight of hundreds of children between 5 years old and 7 years old, mostly from underprivileged homes, and subsequently gifts them with new glasses. Earlier this year Kaya 959 identified learners from Isipho Primary School as needing assistance with their eyes and more than 100 Grade R and Grade 1 pupils were tested. Poor or defective eyesight could be a contributor as to why some pupils were underperforming academically. Amu Mathebula, Kaya 959 Brand Manager, said Kaya Cares, the CSI unit of Kaya 959 was proud to have partnered with Ster-Kinekor’s Vision Mission, Shoes4Souls, Coca-Cola and Meals on Wheels to impact the lives of the learners at Isipho Primary positively.

“It has always been our purpose to not only provide hope to our communities, but to bring a fundamental change to their lives and afford them the dignity they deserve, both on the street and on the air,” Mathebula said. Lynne Wylie, Ster-Kinekor Head of Marketing said there was nothing like bringing a smile to a child’s face. “I wish to thank all our sponsors for their generosity and partnering with us on the #Back2School campaign that we ran in at Isipho Primary School in Dlamini, Soweto.”