Soweto man found with female body parts to apply for legal aid

Pretoria: The National Prosecuting Authority says 26-year-old Flavio Hlabangwane, who is facing a murder charge after body parts of a female human being were discovered in his fridge, will spend more nights behind bars as the matter was postponed. Gauteng spokesperson for the NPA, Phindi Mjonondwane, said Hlabangwane would return to court on Monday next week, after he made an initial appearance in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Monday.

“The case relates to the discovery of various female body parts inside a fridge at a room rented by the accused person,” said Mjonondwane. “Hlabangwane was remanded in custody until 22 November 2021, for him to apply for legal representation with Legal Aid South Africa.” The discovery of disjointed human body parts at a back room in Protea Glen, has left residents shocked and in disbelief, The Star newspaper reported earlier.

The body parts were discovered by a young woman who was visiting her new boyfriend whom she has met on Facebook. It is understood that the couple had their first date on Friday when the woman spent the night with the boyfriend in the back room he was renting. The young woman had told the boyfriend she was hungry.