Speeding drivers, between 25 to 82 years old, arrested across Gauteng for clocking up to 212km/h

Pretoria – The Gauteng Traffic Police has arrested more than 23 male drivers for violation of road traffic rules and regulations across the province during operations conducted along major routes and freeways over the past week. “The drivers aged between 25 and 82 were found excessively speeding at an average of 153 to 212km/h on a prescribed maximum speed limit of 120km/h” said Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane.

“The law enforcement operations were intensified in order to curb reckless and negligent driving, thus ensuring that Gauteng roads are safe. All 23 drivers were detained and appeared in various magistrate’s courts across the province with their bails ranging from R1 500 to R2 500.” The Gauteng Traffic Police has warned motorists to respect road rules, and the prescribed speed limits. More than 23 motorists have been arrested for driving at excessive speeds, up to 212km/h across Gauteng. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams “It is unfortunate that drivers continue to put the lives of Gauteng road users at risk through reckless and negligent driving behaviour. We urge drivers to always comply with the rules and regulations of the road to save lives.

“Many road fatalities that the province continues to record are due to unroadworthy vehicles, unsafe overtaking, over speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and general disregard of the rules of the road or road traffic signs amongst others,” Maremane said. He said the Gauteng Traffic Police will intensify operations to deal “decisively” with transgressors on Gauteng’s major routes. “The Gauteng Traffic Police will continuously lead a series of road safety activations and operations across the province in order to save lives,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Gauteng Traffic Police’s high speed unit intensified its clampdown on speeding, with more than 25 motorists arrested, including a 47-year-old Porsche driver nabbed for clocking 204km/h. At the time, Maremane said the drivers were found driving negligently and recklessly, failing to adhere to the prescribed maximum speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway. “These speedsters were arrested on major freeways such as the N1, N4, R21, M1 and N14 respectively. The worst-case scenario was the driver of a white Porsche who was apprehended on the N4 freeway to Mpumalanga on the 25th January, 2022, excessively speeding at 204 km/h. The 47-year-old male driver was detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station and will appear in court shortly,” Maremane said.

