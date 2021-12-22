Sportscene in Joburg CBD robbed of trendy gear just before Christmas

Pretoria – The SAPS in Joburg central has launched a manhunt after a Sportscene shop was robbed of clothing, money and cellphones. SAPS spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the man pictured could assist police with investigations.

“We are requesting the male appearing in this photo to come forward to assist the police with investigations concerning the business robbery that took place at Sportscene, corner Commissioner and Small streets on Tuesday, December 21,” said Mbele. “It is alleged that six suspects entered the shop pretending to be customers. They pointed at the employees and customers with firearms. They took an undisclosed amount of money from the tills, cellphones, sports caps, jeans, T-shirts and pairs of shoes,” said Mbele. “We are appealing to the community to assist us with information that may result in the apprehension of the suspects. Community members can contact Sergeant Steven Maboko of Johannesburg central trio detectives on 072 705 1021 or 10111.”

Earlier this month, the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court sentenced 42-year-old Patrick Ndlovu and co-accused, 26-year-old Bila Mola, to 15 years’ imprisonment each after they were convicted of house robbery. At the time, Mbele said the duo were sentenced for the crime committed in December 2019, and they have been in custody since. “Both accused robbed a house at Eikenhof on December 22, 2019 at midnight. A 56-year-old male tuck shop owner was sleeping in his shack when he was awoken by the accused. They stabbed him twice in the upper body,” said Mbele.