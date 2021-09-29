Spring rain and thunderstorms expected in Gauteng from Wednesday afternoon into the weekend

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says it is expecting rain for the Gauteng province from Wednesday afternoon going into the weekend, with projections of between 10 and 20mm of rain expected by the weekend. It will be Gauteng’s first rain showers since the dry and cold winter season which has just passed.

SA Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage said there was a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms over Gauteng from Wednesday afternoon. She said Gauteng residents should expect a rainy and cloudy weekend until at least Saturday. She said the weather forecasting service was predicting between 10 and 15mm of rain from Wednesday and up to 20mm of rain from Thursday.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) we are expecting 60% chance of rain and thunder showers from the morning. We are expecting the thunderstorms from this evening to continue into tomorrow morning with more thunderstorms and rain from 1pm.” She said there were no alerts for flooding in the province, adding that the rain and thunderstorms were a sign that the province had come out of its dry winter season. “Gauteng has not had a lot of rainfall since before the winter season, so this is a sign that the province is coming out of the season. This is good rain for the spring season,” she said.