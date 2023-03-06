Stage 5 from 4pm as five generating units break down

Johannesburg - Eskom said it had been forced to implement stage 5 load shedding after five generating units broke down on Monday. South Africa has been plunged into daily interrupted blackouts since December 27 last year.

The Eskom media desk said: “Following the failure of five generating units today, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow, thereafter stage 4 load shedding will resume until further notice.” On Sunday, Eskom had announced it would implement stage 4 load shedding until at least Tuesday morning. They had predicted stage 3 load shedding from Tuesday until further notice.

They said generating units at Camden, Duvha, Majuba and two units at Kriel Power Station suffered breakdowns and were taken off-line for repairs. They said a generating unit each at Hendrina, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were delayed. In addition, the repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa were taking longer than anticipated A generating unit each at Duvha and Kriel power stations were returned to service during this period.

